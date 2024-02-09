BJP's UCC Warning: Majoritarian Morality Replaces Constitutional Rights

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly gives the state the power to approve or punish non-marital sexual or romantic relationships. This should come as no surprise. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and organisations affiliated to it have propagated this position consistently throughout their existence.

For instance, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) campaigned against the “menace of live-in relationships.” The RSS condemned the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government for the law against domestic violence which introduced the alien Western concept of live-in relationships in “Bharat,” and declared such relationships to be “against humanity, and Indian traditions and culture.”

A minister in the Modi cabinet demanded that live-in relationships require registration. A BJP MP called live-in relationships a “dangerous disease,” and demanded a ban; he also demanded that parental consent be a legal requirement for love marriages.