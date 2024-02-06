Uniform Civil Code Bill Tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly Amid Opposition Protest

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill was tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday, 6 February, bringing it one step closer to becoming the first Indian state to implement the controversial law (post-1947).
Details: The UCC Bill was tabled in the state legislative Assembly by Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram" and "Vande Mataram", according to a report by The Hindu.
Dhami reportedly entered the House with a copy of the Indian Constitution.
The Bill has been taken up for consideration and debate in the Assembly.
A special Assembly session was convened only for passage of the proposed UCC Bill.
Why it matters: The BJP had promised that it would implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if voted to power in the 2022 state Assembly elections. The UCC Bill becoming an Act would not only fulfill one of the BJP's major poll promises but also prompt other BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat and Assam to follow suit.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami leaves from his residence with a copy of the Indian Constitution in Dehradun on Tuesday.
(Photo: PTI)
TIL: A version of the UCC has been operational in Goa since it was drafted into law by Portugese rulers, that is before India attained Independence.
Up in arms: Soon after the UCC was tabled in the House, protests by Opposition members erupted as they argued that they had not been given enough time to study the contents of the Bill.
"It seems the government wants to pass the Bill without a debate in violation of the legislative traditions," Uttarakhand Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya was quoted as saying.
However, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri assured the Opposition members that they would get enough time to study the UCC Bill.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)