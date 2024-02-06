Uniform Civil Code Bill Tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly Amid Opposition Protest

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill was tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday, 6 February, bringing it one step closer to becoming the first Indian state to implement the controversial law (post-1947).

Details: The UCC Bill was tabled in the state legislative Assembly by Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram" and "Vande Mataram", according to a report by The Hindu.