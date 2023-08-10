Assam Rifles: Manipur Police's FIR Underscores the Meiteis' Long-Held Resentment

The Manipur Police has filed an FIR against the Assam Rifles, which alleges that the latter's personnel blocked the former's vehicles and prevented them from conducting "search operations in an arms act case in search of Kuki militants."

The news was shocking because the state has been engulfed in violence for more than three months, and from the start we have been seeing clashes not only between two ethnic communities but between the different security forces which should have been working together to stop the violence.