The standoff: Hours after the Manipur Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a personnel of the Assam Rifles for "obstructing a public servant," the Indian Army released a statement on Wednesday, 9 August, saying that these are "fabricated attempts to malign image of Assam Rifles."

What they're saying: The Manipur Police has stated that it was heading for a search operation to "trace out the accused Kuki militants that might have taken shelter" near Kwakta and Pholjang village in the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur area, on Saturday, 5 August.