These paragraphs can easily convince an individual about the contribution of 'Rahul Kappan' to the field of journalism.

The journalist 'Rahul Kappan' doesn't exist.



There is no media company called 'The Revolutionist'.

So, how do you know whether the answers given by ChatGPT are accurate, reliable, or factually correct?

The new AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI has taken the internet by storm since it was first released in November 2022.



But no matter how enticing the responses given by the chatbot may seem, it has triggered concerns about further facilitating the spread of mis/disinformation on the internet.



OpenAI has now claimed that GPT-4, launched on 14 March, is 40 percent more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5 on their internal evaluations.



Through the course of this multimedia immersive, we explore -