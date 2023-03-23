What Is Google Bard? Steps To Sign Up and Use Bard Chatbot, A Rival To ChatGPT

Google recently launched an artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot called Google Bard to compete with the rival ChatGPT by OpenAI. Currently, the Google Bard is accessible in selected countries only including the United States and UK, however, it may be accessed by more countries in different languages.

Google Bard is a conversational AI chatbot based on large language model (LLM) that uses machine learning tools to analyse and generate human like text responses.

Like ChatGPT and Bing Chat, Google Bard does not type response on real-time basis, instead you will only see a loading icon until the chatbot displays the full response.

Follow the below steps to know how to sign up and use Google Bard, an AI Chatbot.