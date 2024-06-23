Arvind Kejriwal's Bail: What Happens When a Trial Court Walks the Liberty Talk

During the course of the hearing, the ED’s idea of ‘full opportunity’ also became a lot clearer. At around 2:45 PM, the initial forcefulness in the prosecution’s submissions had weathered down. By this time, the counsel for the ED had already argued for more than an hour on his stay application, and the High Court attempted to summarise his submissions and enquired if his arguments were over. ‘I have several other points to argue’, the counsel for the ED replied.

In his opinion, the court would be shocked to see the ‘facts’ as to how the offence of money laundering had been committed. A few minutes later, when Mr Kejriwal’s counsel enquired if the prosecution counsel was done with his submissions, the counsel reiterated that his arguments were not complete and that he could ‘go on and on’. Around 3 PM, the prosecution finally concluded its arguments.

These exchanges underscore a very important aspect of the manner in which the ED builds its case against an accused: a sea of documents are hurled at the court all of which are ‘relevant’ and ‘shocking’; the arguments are never ‘over’ and there’s always something more to say. In many of its cases, the ED falls back on the breadth-less volume of its ‘case’ to press incarceration of the alleged perpetrator. The trial court order granting bail to the Chief Minister did not only see through this legal obfuscation; it also pointed out the apparent bias in the dealing of the ED. The investigative agency had been rattled by a trial court for a very long time.