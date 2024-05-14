Kejriwal's Bail Over Right to Campaign: Will Soren Be Kept on the Same Pedestal?

Delhi Chief Minister and prominent opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by India’s financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with corruption allegations related to the city’s liquor policy case, i.e., a liquor policy implemented by the Delhi government in 2022, which ended its control over the sale of liquor in the capital and allegedly gave undue advantages to private retailers. It is not that any chief minister has never been arrested, but it was probably the first time that a sitting one was arrested.

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), on the other hand, was arrested by the ED on 1 February and was also accused of corruption. The case against Soren relates to a piece of land he allegedly owns in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. The ED claims that he bought the property through "proceeds of crime", i.e., by illegally selling land owned by the Indian army.