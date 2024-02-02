Hemant Soren's Resignation, Choice of New CM: 4 Aspects to JMM's Fightback

For Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supporters, there was an element of inevitability in seeing Hemant Soren resign as the chief minister of Jharkhand on 31 January.

"We knew the Centre won't allow him (Soren) to complete a full term," many supporters say.

Soren was about to be only the second chief minister in Jharkhand's 24 year history to complete a full term, the first being BJP's Raghubar Das (2014 to 2019). Had he stayed the CM till the elections due later this year, Soren would have been the first Adivasi CM to complete a full term. This, in a state where five out of six CMs have been Adivasis.

JMM supporters believe that Soren is paying the price for being an "unapologetic Adivasi leader" and "not compromising with the BJP".