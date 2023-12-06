Undefeatable in the North: Factors That Paid Off for the BJP in Assembly Polls

Note, how people vote differently for State Assembly elections vs National Elections. Still, if the current victories for the BJP reveal anything, it is that a governance model vision built around a push for Hindutva politics, poor-centered welfarism (for building specific beneficiary-based voter support groups), and a new aspirational model pitched under a 'hyper-nationalist’ wave, helped the party win, across Hindi-speaking states.

There are other context-sensitive/dependent factors too.

For example, it is being increasingly observed now how the majority of the OBC vote bank, based on different caste-based electoral arithmetic, is pivoting in favour of the BJP, especially in the Northern states, even if the SC/ST vote here goes with/for the Congress (or a regional opposition party).

This needs further scrutiny. Till the time any opposition party cannot get all these together (OBC+SC+ST), they cannot win comprehensively. In the South too, the OBC vote, on the other hand, has closely pivoted in favour of the Congress as seen in Karnataka too.

Another point to observe is the electoral preference amongst the electorate for a decisive mandate in the recent elections.