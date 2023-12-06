Undefeatable in the North: Factors That Paid Off for the BJP in Assembly Polls

As one takes a closer look at the numbers on party-wise vote share from the recent State Assembly Polls, it becomes clearer how a strong organisational base of voter mobilisation, poor-centered welfarism, and support for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) by the state-wise women voters yielded a thumping victory against the Congress, particularly in the Northern states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.
The success of the poll-anchored Ladli Behna Scheme was pivotal for the BJP in winning MP and a greater consolidation of the women vote in favour of the national ruling party (even in Rajasthan) signals a transformative shift – especially considering the upcoming national elections in mid-2024.
Chhattisgarh’s victory wasn’t really seen or predicted – and it can be said that the Congress lost this one on complacency (especially in the last few weeks leading up to the polls) rather than creating a strong momentum for ensuring a pro-incumbency environment till the end.
Differing Voting Patterns Hardly a Dent to BJP’s Ambitions
Note, how people vote differently for State Assembly elections vs National Elections. Still, if the current victories for the BJP reveal anything, it is that a governance model vision built around a push for Hindutva politics, poor-centered welfarism (for building specific beneficiary-based voter support groups), and a new aspirational model pitched under a 'hyper-nationalist’ wave, helped the party win, across Hindi-speaking states.
There are other context-sensitive/dependent factors too.
For example, it is being increasingly observed now how the majority of the OBC vote bank, based on different caste-based electoral arithmetic, is pivoting in favour of the BJP, especially in the Northern states, even if the SC/ST vote here goes with/for the Congress (or a regional opposition party).
This needs further scrutiny. Till the time any opposition party cannot get all these together (OBC+SC+ST), they cannot win comprehensively. In the South too, the OBC vote, on the other hand, has closely pivoted in favour of the Congress as seen in Karnataka too.
Another point to observe is the electoral preference amongst the electorate for a decisive mandate in the recent elections.
While political pundits and exit pollsters predicted a tough, close contest between the BJP and the Congress in MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, none of the close margin vote-base contesting seats turned away from the early leads established by either of the parties today (the BJP continued to consolidate their win in seats where they had early leads for the three states it won and the Congress did that against the BRS in Telangana).
BJP's Persistent Efforts in Tapping Into Voter Base
On women voters’ support, it is worth analysing how between the Congress and BJP, one can see a more consolidated effort by the BJP to support and build its voter base across women as compared to the Congress, especially in states like MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.
Tokenistic welfare programs appear to do less better for the Congress when it comes to galvanising ‘women’ vote as against BJP’s effort of building a long-term commitment to women and poor-centered welfare schemes. The latter has also been successful in 'marketing these in favour of getting votes in the name of Modi’.
The missing word in that case for the Congress in its electoral strategy (especially in states where it has been in power) remains 'Persistence' ie, on sticking with some key welfare programs and implemented schemes and communicating their effectiveness for different voter groups across an elected term, which helps in creating a more successful pro-incumbency environment.
After all, it was persistent efforts that helped a party like the BJP and its leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has now been in power for more than 20 years and was still able to consolidate a majority win in MP (despite a strong anti-incumbency mood being gauged in the initial period of the state’s election season).
North-South Divide Factor
In India’s macro-electoral landscape, there is also a greater North-South divide in gauging the voter’s party-wise preference one election after another. In an article written post the Karnataka victory for the Congress, this author cautioned how that particular state victory had a lot more to do with the way the grassroots-level leadership and cadre had united (rather than stay divided) against the BJP under the local Congress leadership.
The Telangana victory for the Congress under Reddy underscores a similar set of observatory points (keeping aside context-dependent factors that enabled it to counter the BRS and KCR’s incumbent leadership in this case). Southern states have also been seen opting out/against the BJP-Hindutva model to prefer whatever comes against that – whether in terms of the Congress or other regional party-based networks.
In creating our Access (In)Equality Index, measuring for state-wise access to pillars of basic amenities, healthcare, education, social security, finance, and legal recourse through 58 indicators, we saw how the Southern States like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, have all performed remarkably better across all pillars of performative evaluation than the Northern states (where the BJP electorally does well).
In the North-South distinction, it's not just about competing models of Welfarism at stake that separate a Northern stronghold from its electoral weakness in the South.
An aggressive, non-compromising push of Hindutva, while pursuing a hegemonic policy of ethnolinguistic cohesion around Hindi-speaking dominance doesn’t work for the double-engine Modi-anchored BJP in the South at all.
Modi’s Election Strategy in South Marred by Regional Parties’ Stronghold
A socio-cultural history of localised economic and social movements safeguarding basic (public goods), capability-enhancing opportunities has made most Southern states position themselves distinctly, and perform better in almost all key development indices.
In these states, it is also difficult to hyper-amplify the successful implementation of welfare schemes in the name of a 'supreme leader’.
From states like Kerala to Tamil Nadu, each of these have incubated a culture of grassroots-level welfarism through strong community-based solidarity networks that aid political support rather than seeing the other way round, which is true in many Northern states (like UP and MP).
The BJP’s Modi-accrediting election strategy, in this respect, is both socio-linguistically limited or circumscribed in its local cadre and communication strategy across Southern state assemblies, where sub-regional diasporas have remained dominant and embedded in a more complex ethno-linguistic fragmentation, embracing diversity of thought and practice, because of which more established regional parties do better (from the DMK to BRS to the Left to others).
Even if National parties like the Congress come to power in some of these (southern) states (say, Congress emerging victorious in Telangana and Karnataka) it’s where there is a strong anti-incumbency factor developed against the regional/existing party in power (KCR’s BRS in Telangana and the BJP in Karnataka).
The Grand Old Party also has a relatively better organisational cohort on the ground in the Southern states, due to the party’s older networks and historical links with solidarity networks and social movements, as compared to the BJP, but this gain may only remain temporal in nature and in a dynamic electoral landscape, if the Congress continues to simply act as the ‘Grand Old Party’ rusting under a disorganised, confused leadership ecosystem.
What Can Be Done for a National Opposition Alliance?
As argued recently, Prashant Kishor in an interview made a revelation recently drawing upon the lessons offered by the applied and tested political practice of one of the oldest Congressmen: MK Gandhi’s own ideals, giving a template of what worked in mobilising the Indian nationalist protest vote against the British – now offering lessons for the national opposition against the BJP too.
That is, envisioning an alternate course of political, socio-economic developmental vision that brings the Aspiring Middle-Class, Socialists, Ambedkarites of India united against the BJP.
States with regional parties winning against the BJP across State Assembly Elections (from West Bengal to Kerala to Odisha to Karnataka) have managed to do this quite successfully and, therefore, won.
(Deepanshu Mohan is a Professor of Economics and Director, the Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, O.P Jindal Global University. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)