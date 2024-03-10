Why Are Parties Wooing Influencers Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Awards at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Over 1,50,000 nominations were received across 20 categories, with approximately 1 million votes cast in the voting phase for digital creators in various award categories. 23 winners were chosen as a result, out of which three of them were foreign creators.

At Bharat Mandapam PM Modi said “The Lok Sabha elections will take place in the next few days. Don’t think that this event is for that,” as sections of the crowd chanted “Abki baar, 400 paar”. Modi further added “And I guarantee that if possible, on the next Shivratri too, or on another date, this event will be executed by me only.”

The categories included the best disruptor of the year presented to Ranveer Allahbadia (better known by his handle Beer Biceps), the Swachhta Ambassador Award presented to Malhar Kalambe, Best Creator in Food Category to Kabita Singh of Kabita's Kitchen, Best Travel Creator to Kamiya Jani (better known as Curly Tales), Best Health and Fitness Creator Award presented to Ankit Baiyanpuria and many more.