Doordarshan Is the Most Watched Channel, Thanks to the Re-Runs

One can really say that we have been transported to the early 90s (with technology). Due to the outbreak of coronavirus in India, all TV production houses across India were forced to postpone shoots, as a result, popular entertainment TV channels have started running out of fresh content.

Amidst all this, Doordarshan announced that the channel will air re-runs of shows like Circus, Shaktimaan, Mahabharat and Ramayan and Byomkesh Bakshi from the early 90s. The state-run Doordarshan National has emerged as the most-watched channel across genres in the week of 28 March to 3 April.

This has indeed come as a significant jump as DD was not even in the top 10 most-viewed channels in the Hindi General Entertainment Channel till 27 March, while now it tops all categories.