Did Nehru & Indira Gandhi Award Themselves Bharat Ratna? Uh, No

The Bharat Ratna was instituted on 2 January 1954 through an official notification published in the Gazette of India.

Now the general process to award the Bharat Ratna is that the Prime Minister recommends certain names to the President, who then accepts these nominations and confers the award. This is possibly where the claim originated of both Nehru and Indira Gandhi having nominated themselves for Bharat Ratna.

However, in an article for The Wire, independent scholar Sharik Laliwala notes that the nomination is not a set practice, but more a convention, and does not find any mention in the official 1954 notification. Laliwala also notes that the nomination process does not find any mention in the subsequent 1955 notification, which only makes provisions for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded posthumously.

So who and why was Nehru awarded the Bharat Ratna?

Following Nehru's sojourn from the Soviet Union in July 1955, where he had successfully established India as an international player in context of the ongoing Cold War, then President Rajendra Prasad held a banquet dinner in his honour, where the latter announced that he would be conferring the Bharat Ratna upon Nehru.

In fact, referring to a The Times of India report dated 16 July 1955, Laliwala writes that President Prasad had called Nehru 'a great architect of peace in our time'.