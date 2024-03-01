Yeh Jo India Hai Na | Be It Sita or Akbar, Targeting a Forest Officer Is Absurd

But, returning to the point, the fact is, that the 'pet-naming’ of zoo animals has never been an issue before this.

Lions, tigers, elephants, rhinos, and other big animals were routinely given such 'pet names’ and no one had any misgivings, and that was that. In fact, The Indian Express says 13 tigresses have been named Sita by zoos in all parts of India, over the years. They have also been named after other deities – Shiva, Parvati, Krishna, Radha, Durga, Ganga, Lakshmi and more.

In court, Justice Bhattacharya also asked, "Will you name a lion Samrat Ashok?" As a matter of fact, that too, has been done, at Gujarat’s Junagadh Zoo and at Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoo.

Apart from Akbar, the names of other prominent rulers have also been used – Ashok, Raja Harishchandra, and Baji Rao. Even names of cricketers, from Kapil Dev, Sachin, and Dravid, to that of film stars such as Rekha, Madhuri, and Karishma.