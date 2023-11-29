Empowering Forests: A Blueprint for Sustainable Restoration & Climate Resilience

Restoration of forest landscapes is becoming more widely acknowledged as an essential method of storing carbon in the atmosphere, protecting biodiversity, and fostering co-benefits for indigenous people regarding livelihood.

A recent research appeared in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change entitled Community Forest Governance and Synergies among Carbon, Biodiversity and Livelihoods, examined 314 forest commons in 15 tropical African, Asian, and Latin American countries and provided insight into the complex interactions that exist between carbon sequestration, species diversity of trees, and forest livelihoods.

The results indicate that formal community management associations and their local engagement in rule-making and empowered local forest governance, are reliable predictors of favourable outcomes in various contexts.