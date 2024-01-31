'The Fault in Our Investigation?': How VHP's 'Love Jihad' Cases Exposes Them Too

OpIndia was the single largest contributor to the VHP's list, with thirty-five articles. It is a pro-Hindutva website repeatedly found carrying misinformation.

The list also relied on seven entries from the obscure website Hinduexistence.org, where the claims took an even more scurrilous turn.

For instance, a Hinduexistence piece from June 2017 on the VHP list used the term 'Love Jihad plot' to describe the murder of a twenty-three-year-old Hindu woman from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

She was reportedly stabbed to death by her Muslim suitor when she rejected his proposal. No evidence is provided of a Muslim conspiracy other than the fantastical allegation that the murder was the result of the rise of testosterone...due to regular beef eating at the time of (Ramadan) fasting, creating abnormal sexual advances including sex insanity leading to rape and murder.

The VHP list also relies on mainstream media reports-but uses some of them in a misleading way.

For instance, in February 2020, Dainik Jagran, one of India's largest selling Hindi dailies, reported that a Hindu woman had eloped with her Muslim lover in a town in Jharkhand, and her family had labelled it a case of 'love jihad.' The headline of the report used the term 'love story.' And yet, it landed up on the VHP list.