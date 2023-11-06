Odd-Even Policy Returns as Delhi Chokes in Pollution: What Are the Rules?

The 'odd-even' rule will be implemented in Delhi from 13 November – a day after Diwali – announced Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday, 6 November, as the city grapples with 'severely' poor air quality. The rule was first implemented in Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2016.
What are the rules? Are electric vehicles exempted? FIT breaks down what we know for now.
What is the odd-even rule?
Under this 'odd-even' rule, only vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on Delhi roads on odd-number dates. Similarly, only those with even digits will be allowed on even-number dates.
Until when is the rule implemented?
As of now it is to be implemented from 13 - 20 November. The need to extend the odd-even rule beyond 20 November will reviewed later, Minister Gopal Rai said.
Are electric vehicles exempted from this rule?
When the scheme was implemented in 2019, the Delhi government took a call to exempt electronic vehicles from the rule. For this year's implementation, however, it is not clear if electric vehicles are exempted.
What if I violate the rule?
When the scheme was implemented back in 2019, a fine of Rs 4,000 was imposed on anyone who violated the odd-even rule. We are still awaiting clarity on what the fine will be this time around.
Does the rule include commercial cabs and taxis as well?
The authorities are yet to clarify whether the rule would apply to commercial vehicles as well.
What does data say about air pollution from vehicles?
The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) study in 2018 showed that the average contribution of Delhi’s own emissions in the city's PM2.5 concentrations was found to be 36 percent in winters and 26 percent in summers.
The study identified industries (30 percent), including thermal power plants as the source of PM 2.5 pollution in winters, followed by vehicles (28 percent).
In 2017, Centre for Policy Research (CPR) study attributed pollution to reasons including vehicle exhaust (30 percent), biomass burning (20 percent), heavy industry (15 percent) such as power generation, small-scale industries like brick kilns, suspended dust on the roads due to vehicle movement and construction activities (20 percent), open waste burning, combustion of fuels for cooking, lighting, and heating, and in-situ power generation via diesel generator sets (10 percent).
