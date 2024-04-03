A Gentle Giant | Indeed, History Will Be Kinder to Manmohan Singh Than the Media

In remembering a 33-year-old parliamentary term held in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh’s contributions to nation-building as both finance minister and prime minister (while being a member of the Upper House) go beyond his economic prudence and expertise.

As an epitome of grace and politeness in personal conduct, his presence will be missed in Parliament for his strong, dignified, and astute statesmanship. These are qualities that are rare to be found in today’s polity and in the nature of practised political propriety.