From Indira, Manmohan to Modi: A Look at How PMs Have Faced Unforeseen Protests

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy faced an unforeseen obstruction in Punjab's Ferozepur, the hiccup quickly snowballed into a political controversy, with BJP president JP Nadda, as well as other party leaders making brazen claims of Modi's life being in danger.

PM's cavalcade was halted on Wednesday, 5 January, after farmers protesting against the government blocked the route. As per the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers had no information that they were on the PM's route.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and several other BJP leaders slammed the Punjab government for an alleged "security lapse".

Most recently, the Union Ministry also set up a committee to inquire into the 'lapses' that put the VVIP under a "grave security risk".