From Indira, Manmohan to Modi: A Look at How PMs Have Faced Unforeseen Protests
The MHA and other BJP leaders have slammed the Punjab government for an alleged "security lapse".
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy faced an unforeseen obstruction in Punjab's Ferozepur, the hiccup quickly snowballed into a political controversy, with BJP president JP Nadda, as well as other party leaders making brazen claims of Modi's life being in danger.
PM's cavalcade was halted on Wednesday, 5 January, after farmers protesting against the government blocked the route. As per the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers had no information that they were on the PM's route.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and several other BJP leaders slammed the Punjab government for an alleged "security lapse".
Most recently, the Union Ministry also set up a committee to inquire into the 'lapses' that put the VVIP under a "grave security risk".
However, this is not the first time a Prime Minister has faced protests or been hampered from performing ministerial functions. It is only the first time an incident such as this has been slapped with claims of a conspiracy against the leader.
Here is a look at some of the most famous incidents of protest against the leadership, and how the erstwhile PMs had reacted to these (sometimes actively violent) demonstrations.
2012: Manmohan Singh Shown Black Flags at Golden Temple
The 79-year-old Prime Minister and his wife had visited Harmandar Sahab, popularly known as Golden Temple, amid tight security on New Years day in 2012.
Early in the morning, around 30-40 supporters of anti-graft activist Anna Hazare showed black flags and sloganeered at the PM in a symbolic protest agains the Lokpal Bill, as the leader walked out after offering prayers at the shrine.
Seemingly undisturbed from the demonstration, the PM had stepped out of the temple looking unfazed.
Following the incident, Congress spokesperson Rashid Alvi said that the incident was 'unfortunate', NDTV reported.
"It's very unfortunate what happened. The people who showed black flags to the PM should do it to BJP leaders. They are responsible for the Lokpal Bill not getting passed in Parliament. We have a majority in Lok Sabha, we passed the bill there. But in Rajya Sabha, we don't have a majority, so BJP didn't let it get passed there," he had reportedly stated.
2005: Blag Flags Shown to Manmohan Singh in JNU
In the November of 2005, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Jawaharlal University (JNU) to unveil a statue of the country's first PM, Jawahalal Nehru, when he was faced with protesting students.
News reports indicated that the students, demonstrating against the PM's economic policies, waved black flags and raised slogans against Singh.
Upon the intervention of police, four students were taken into custody.
However, the next day, PM Singh intervened in the matter and requested the administration to abstain from taking any action against the protesting students, reiterating the constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech.
In 2020, activist Umar Khalid had recalled the incident and wrote on Twitter: "PM Manmohan Singh facing sloganeering and black flags from student protesters began his speech by quoting Voltaire, 'I may not agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it'."
1967: Indira Gandhi Gets Hit By Stone at Odisha Rally
In 1967, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's face was hit by stones while she was addressing the crowd during an election campaign rally in Bhubaneswar.
The audience, which was reportedly heckling and hooting the PM, hurled stones at Gandhi, who still continued to deliver her speech. As per a report by New York Times, the crowd did not realise the PM had been hit.
However, after her nose started bleeding, the PM took out a handkerchief from her handbag and wiped off the blood.
Reacting to the attack, she asked, "Will you vote for such hooligans who throw stones?" and added that this was not an insult to her, but to the entire country, AP reported.
The Congress leader was escorted outside the rally with her nose bleeding, and resumed her campaign the very next day.
Following the incident, several persons, including a student leader was arrested.
