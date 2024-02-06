Shakti's Grammy Win: At 50, the Indo-jazz Fusion Band Oozes Sublime Energy

If you are a fan of the Oscar-winning A R Rahman's music, you ought to know that the discerning listener can hear in some of his finest songs, the footsteps of Shakti, the Indo-Jazz group that has just deservedly won a Grammy for its album This Moment in the global music category — coinciding with its 50th-anniversary tour since its founding in 1973.

Much has changed within the group and in the world of music since then, but what has not changed is the freshness of Shakti's sound, their magical creativity, a daring to experiment, and an uplifting mix of sublimeness and energy that is its hallmark. The group also signals the highest level of harmony between Britain and India, with an engaging history of musical interaction that often gets ignored in the noise over the political and economic wounds of colonialism.