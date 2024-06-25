Should the Congress Party Have Staked a Claim to Form the Government on 4 June?

At that time, the ouster of the BJP, after being in power for two terms, seemed imminent. A massive campaign was launched that tried to show that the removal of Modi and the BJP was a national imperative and that the mandate of the polls was to be seen in this context.

These campaigns highlighted the fact that the BJP government and Narendra Modi should be denied the “punitive power of the state” so that a functioning democracy can be restored in society. It seemed the most logical outcome of the election in which the BJP, with all the “kings’ horses and all the kings’ men” had failed to win a majority.

There are allegations emanating from Opposition circles that about 50-odd seats were managed by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In UP alone, where even the prime minister came precipitously close to losing, there were 16 seats where the BJP won due to the help rendered by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which ate up Dalit votes that were seemingly destined for the Opposition alliance's parties.

In other states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and even Maharashtra there have been similar allegations of voter manipulation and even preventing communities hostile towards the ruling party from voting. In other words, though the BJP’s total of 240 MPs surprised many, many election watchers claimed that the ruling party’s real strength in these elections was not above 150-200 seats.