In Defence of Mayawati | BSP is Fully Entitled to Alter Tactics to Stay Relevant

‘Blame’ is a strong word. Mayawati’s statement says that despite attempts over the last few elections, the BSP has not been ‘understood’ by Muslims and she will give space in the future only after careful consideration. This article documents how even in 2017, the BSP strategy was to build a Dalit-Muslim coalition.

The Muslims, especially in UP, are a particularly marginalised community. They have borne the brunt of hate speeches, state violence, lynchings and communal othering for the last few decades. In this light, how the Muslim voters, especially Pasmanda/marginalised sections, vote to protect their best interests is a tactical decision for the community. In a contested political landscape dominated by Savarna ‘Hindu’ parties, the political logic of how a marginalised community vote is theirs to decide. And their grounded community logic has to be respected.

Mayawati has tried for almost a decade to actively reach out to Muslims in UP and has not succeeded in earning their electoral trust. They have instead tactically consolidated behind the SP in the last two elections, backing it to be the party that can take on the BJP. This could be due to the failure of the BSP’s outreach strategies, the perception spread by Savarna media that the BSP is unlikely to ever be the main player due to its continuous projection as a ‘B-team of the BJP’, or owing to its Buddhist core, or something else altogether.