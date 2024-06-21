The Risks in Modi Government's Attempts to Corner Arundhati Roy

Consider this: Ms Roy is well capable of portraying an act of legal prosecution as political persecution.

First up, one is not sure if a 14-year-old statement can be exhumed all of a sudden and resurrected as a valid case of sedition, which is itself a debated offence in a post-colonial world. Notably, as news reports observed, the Delhi Police did not take any action in response to a complaint that alleged sedition soon after the 2010 conference "in accordance with the letter and spirit of the law."

Here's the catch.

We call the better part of the border in Jammu and Kashmir separating India and Pakistan as the Line of Control (Loc). India claims the part of Kashmir including the towns of Muzaffarabad and Gilgit as its own, although it is under Pakistani occupation. As far as India is concerned, that is the disputed part. Internationally, if you follow Western media, Kashmir, including the Indian side of the region, is considered to be disputed.

The British left a lasting impression of their divide-and-rule legacy through the Kashmir problem. What Ms Roy was discussing involves an international diplomatic viewpoint, though much water has flown down the Jhelum. When I covered the Kargil War in 1999, I was at first near what is called the IB, or International Border, on the southern Jammu side, and later near the LoC on the northern Kashmir side, which is literally a minefield. Landmines along the mountainous LoC silently, some of which must still be around, stand in sinister memory of the three wars India and Pakistan fought over Kashmir before the Kargil conflict.

Messy diplomatic legacies are not the stuff you want to discuss in Indian courtrooms. Given Ms Roy's extraordinary capacity to marshal facts and laws, any attempt to try her in Indian courts would only provide her an opportunity to further air her views.