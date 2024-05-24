AAP and Congress Have Common Vote Banks. Can They Sustain Alliance Beyond 2024?

It's a marriage of convenience to prevent the BJP in Delhi from making a hat-trick. While the relationship appears normal from the outside, there appears to be a certain level of mistrust. Here's why.

Kejriwal was the second joint preferred leader to lead the Opposition along with Mamata after Rahul Gandhi in C-Voter’s Mood of the Nation survey in February 2024. He has a knack for hogging the limelight and announced his own set of 10 guarantees after his release from jail, despite Congress releasing its own 5x5 guarantees.

The AAP has national ambitions and hopes to emerge as the main challenger to the BJP if the Congress is routed for a third successive time in the 2024 elections. On the other hand, the grand old party hopes to recover some of its lost ground in Delhi to AAP and take over its vote share if the party disintegrates due to the fallout of the alleged liquor scam.