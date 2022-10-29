World Stroke Day 2022: Date, Theme, Quotes, and Slogans To Raise Awareness

World Stroke Day is celebrated annually on 29 October to create awareness among people about the serious effects of strokes as well as what measures can be taken to minimise the burden of this life-threatening condition. The day is being observed on a global level to support the survivors and their caregivers in fighting the battle against this lethal condition.

What is a stroke? Many people think that a stroke is a condition related to the heart. However, they must know that is a condition that affects the brain and its normal functioning too. A stroke occurs when oxygenated blood that flows to certain parts of the brain is blocked due to which the brain cells die immediately, leading to many signs and symptoms like paralysis in some parts of the body, especially face, leg, and arm, mental confusion, difficulty in speaking, headaches, difficulty in walking, and many more.