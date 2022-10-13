World Thrombosis Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance
You can raise awareness about thrombosis by educating people about the history and significance of this day.
World Thrombosis Day is celebrated on 13 October every year around the globe. This year world Arthritis day will also be celebrated on 13 October 2022.
It was in the year 2014 when the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis created the World Thrombosis Day campaign to raise awareness about this condition since it is frequently disregarded and misunderstood among people.
According to research, there are one in four deaths due to thrombosis-related issues all around the world. Blood clots which are common phenomena in thrombosis affect up to 900,000 people in the United States each year and cause about 100,000 deaths. This estimate is greater than the total annual death toll from AIDS, breast cancer, and automobile accidents.
Let's know about the theme, history, and significance of World Thrombosis Day 2022.
World Thrombosis Day 2022: Theme
The exact theme for world thrombosis day 2022 is not known but it aims to focus on the early diagnosis and the right treatment of the disease to prevent deaths of the sufferers.
World Thrombosis Day 2022: History
The first World Thrombosis Day was celebrated on 13 October 2014 to raise awareness of this critical health concern. This campaign was started as an educational project and was led by the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (I.S.T.H.) to lower the considerable illness burden caused by thrombosis.
World Thrombosis Day aims to raise awareness of thrombosis, its causes, risk factors, signs, and symptoms along with prevention tips to minimize the number of deaths due to the disease.
World Thrombosis Day helps the World Health Assembly in achieving the global goal of lowering non-communicable disease-related deaths by 25% by 2025. World Health Organization has also set a global action plan for preventing the spread of non-communicable diseases.
World Thrombosis Day 2022: Significance
The campaigns of World Thrombosis day aim to raise awareness
among the public and health professionals so that they can take the required steps for the prevention and treatment of thrombosis. Various educational programs are organized throughout the year.
It also helps bring together the people who are caretakers or sufferers of thrombosis. It encourages people to live a healthy life to have a longer life span.
It brings the general public together for a good cause. People irrespective of their race, religion, or location actively participate in raising awareness to encourage thrombosis patients around the world.
