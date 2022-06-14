WHO Calls Meeting To Assess if Monkeypox Is a Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Tuesday, 14 June, that an emergency conference will be held on 23 June to decide if the global monkeypox outbreak can be classified as a public health emergency of international concern.

"The outbreak of monkeypox is unusual and concerning. For that reason I have decided to convene the emergency committee under the international health regulations next week, to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a media briefing on COVID-19 and other global health issues.