As Monkeypox Cases Cross 1,000, WHO Warns of Very Real Outbreak Risk

The total number of Monkeypox cases has crossed 1,000 from 29 countries where the virus is not endemic and monkeypox now poses a very real risk of spreading in countries it's not endemic to, the WHO said.

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed the press late Wednesday, 8 June, stating that the spread of monkeypox across 29 countries is a matter of concern.