ADVERTISEMENT

‘Monkeypox Had Been Spreading Undetected, for Some Time’: WHO Chief

Monkeypox virus, which has shown a steady rise in its numbers may have been spreading under the radar, says WHO.

FIT
Published
Fit
3 min read
‘Monkeypox Had Been Spreading Undetected, for Some Time’: WHO Chief
i

The WHO warned that monkeypox may have been spreading under the radar for some time, even as cases rose to 550, in a statement on Wednesday, 1 June.

"Investigations are ongoing, but the sudden appearance of monkeypox in many countries at the same time suggests there may have been undetected transmission for some time."
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization

The WHO said there have been more than 550 confirmed cases of the disease, in 30 countries outside of West Africa and centrally endemic areas, since Britain first reported a confirmed case of monkeypox on 7 May.

Rosamund Lewis, the WHO's monkeypox lead, stated that the sudden appearance of so many new cases in Europe and other countires "is clearly a cause for concern, and it does suggest undetected transmission for a while".

ADVERTISEMENT

"We don't know if it is weeks, months, or possibly a couple for years," she said, adding that "we don't really know if it is too late to contain".

Monkeypox is related to smallpox, which killed millions of people worldwide before being eradicated in 1980.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Symptoms of the monkeypox virus include fever and chills.&nbsp;</p></div>

Symptoms of the monkeypox virus include fever and chills. 

(Photo: iStock)

Also Read

Video | Monkeypox Spreads to More Countries, WHO Issues Warning: FAQ

Video | Monkeypox Spreads to More Countries, WHO Issues Warning: FAQ

Must Fight the Stigma, Says WHO

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vaccines for monkeypox are not ready, but the work has begun.&nbsp;</p></div>

Vaccines for monkeypox are not ready, but the work has begun. 

(Photo: iStock)

However, monkeypox, which is transmitted through close contact, is less severe, and symptoms usually include a high fever and a chickenpox-like rash that clears up after a few weeks.

So far, most cases have been reported in men who have had sexual relations with another man, but experts stress that there is no evidence that monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease.

"Anyone who has close physical contact with another infected person can get monkeypox," Tedros said.

"Not only is it wrong to fight stigma, but it can also discourage patients from seeking treatment and make it difficult to stop infection."
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Also Read

Can Monkeypox Lead to Another COVID Like Pandemic?

Can Monkeypox Lead to Another COVID Like Pandemic?

Previously, WHO had urged affected countries to "increase surveillance". Lewis had emphasised the importance of working together in order to prevent any future epidemics, stressing on contact tracing and isolation of infected patients.

While smallpox vaccines have proved to be 85 percent effective against monkeypox, they are in short supply and thus, cannot be fully relied on.

Targeted use of vaccines for healthcare workers or people at the most risk of the infection rather than mass vaccination is WHO's plan.

Endemic countries that witness thousands of people falling prey to this infection every year, have also reported a rise in the number with about 70 deaths in five african countries so far.

Amongst the cases found outside of the endemic areas, no death has been reported yet.

The fatality rate for monkeypox is believed to be usually low. However, Maria Van Kerkhove, Lead, Emerging Diseases at the World Health Organization (WHO), warned that the virus could turn deadly if it infects a more vulnerable population.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×