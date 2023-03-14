‘Will Support UNSC Reform, India’s Permanent Membership’: British Government

The 'Integrated Review Refresh 2023: Responding to a More Contested and Volatile World' (IR2023) goes ahead and builds on the review of 2021, which, at its core, had an Indo-Pacific tilt, placing strategic importance on the region.

A few years later, the British Government believes that the Indo-Pacific region is no longer only a tilt but a permanent pillar of the UK’s foreign policy. Moreover, the UK government hopes to build a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India.