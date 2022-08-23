'Real Danger of UN Being Superseded': India Asks UNSC To Be More Democratic

Reform, perform and transform, or face the “real danger” of being superseded by other organisations that are more representative, transparent and democratic in nature, India's UN envoy warned the United National Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, 22 August, as she urged the global body to undertake urgent reforms.

Addressing members of the UN Security Council, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, said that the meeting is an opportune moment to engage in a serious discussion about India's call for reformed multilateralism, at the core of which lies the reform of the UN Security Council.

“A truly representative Security Council is the most pressing need of the hour. Else, there is a real danger of the United Nations being superseded by other plurilateral and multilateral groupings which are more representative, more transparent and more democratic and, therefore, more effective,” Kamboj told members of the Security Council.