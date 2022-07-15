Virgin Atlantic’s India-London Flight Cancelled Amid Restrictions at Heathrow

It added that it is contacting affected customers and will rebook them on an alternative flight on the same day wherever possible with the option to rebook on a later date or request a refund.

British Airways said in a statement to PTI, "This is incredibly disappointing news for our customers, coming at a time when we've already taken responsible action to reduce our summer schedule to slim our programme further, utilising slot alleviation to minimise disruption, provide certainty for travellers and help airports manage their resource."

As a result of Heathrow's request, the airline said it will now need to take a small number of additional flights out of its schedule and the carrier will be contacting customers to apologise, advise them of their customer rights and offer options including rebooking or refund.

"We also know that some customers may want to review their travel plans in light of the current travel challenges and have introduced a policy that will allow customers to easily change travel dates so that they have additional flexibility," it said.