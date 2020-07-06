Viral Video Falsely Claims British Airways is Shutting Operations

We searched on YouTube using keywords ‘British Airways thank you’ and found a video uploaded by the handle ‘Unite the Union Yout.’

The video was exactly same as the viral video and was uploaded on 14 June. The description of the video reads: “British Airways has applied to dismiss all of its staff from 15 June 2020. Before we leave you, the staff of British Airways would like to say thank you and goodbye.”

We couldn’t find the viral video on any of the official social media handles of the airline in question. Rather, the airlines had tweeted on 30 June about an offer for its passengers that suggested that the airline is fully functional.