Vistara Engine on Flight From Bangkok to Delhi Fails Upon Landing, Towed to Bay

A Vistara flight, which was flying from Bangkok to Delhi on Tuesday, 5 July, saw the failure of an engine upon landing at Delhi Airport, leaving it to taxi on just one engine, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, 6 July.

Vistara said one of the engines had developed a "minor" electrical malfunction after the aircraft landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

"After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight had a minor electrical malfunction on 5 July. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay," a Vistara spokesperson said, according to ANI.

Consequently, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) was informed and the aircraft had to be towed to the parking bay.

The matter has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), ANI further reported.