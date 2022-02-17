Air India ‘Will Be Best in Hospitality, Tech Advancements’: N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairperson N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday, 16 February, that the group has rolled out a 100-day plan for Air India to improve the airline’s operational and service standards and plans to focus on modernisation of facilities, improved customer service, and technological advancements, as reported by Mint.

The Tata Group officially took the reins of the state-run airlines after the divestment process was completed on 27 January.

In his first virtual address to the Air India staff around the world, Chandrasekaran said that the Tata Group is committed to make Air India a world-class airline.