Air India ‘Will Be Best in Hospitality, Tech Advancements’: N Chandrasekaran
Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran said that the Tata group is committed to make Air India a world-class airline.
Tata Sons Chairperson N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday, 16 February, that the group has rolled out a 100-day plan for Air India to improve the airline’s operational and service standards and plans to focus on modernisation of facilities, improved customer service, and technological advancements, as reported by Mint.
The Tata Group officially took the reins of the state-run airlines after the divestment process was completed on 27 January.
In his first virtual address to the Air India staff around the world, Chandrasekaran said that the Tata Group is committed to make Air India a world-class airline.
Chandrasekaran said, "We are totally committed to making Air India the world-class airline it deserves to be.”
He added that the Tata Group is known for its trust and quality and must bring the same to Air India.
As per Hindustan Times, Chandrasekaran said,
“We have very big dreams for Air India. We want to be best in class customer service, we want AI to be the most technologically advanced airline in the world. We will upgrade all our aircraft, bring in new fleet and expand our outreach both domestically and internationally. We will ensure that our hospitality both in-flight and off flight is the best that any airline can provide.”N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group
Focus on Customer Service
He said that in order to provide a "terrific experience" for customers, Air India will focus on providing seamless booking, airport experience, boarding, and lounge experience.
The conglomerate aims to improve Air India’s basic service standards, on-time performance, quick customer case services and passenger complaints in the coming months.
He said, "We will look at it from an international long-haul point of view, short-haul international point of view, and also domestically... We will expand our network. That will provide ample opportunities for growth."
He said that the airline will achieve its targets with a strong financial discipline.
The Takeover
On 8 October 2021, the Talace Private Ltd – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons – emerged as the winning bidder for Air India at a bid of Rs 18,000 crore. This comes after four years of efforts by the government to find a buyer for its beleaguered national carrier and its subsidiaries.
Notably, business tycoon JRD Tata had founded the airline and had piloted the first flight in 1932.
(With inputs from Mint, Hindustan Times.)
