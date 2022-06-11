ADVERTISEMENT

In Big Move, US To Drop COVID Tests for Incoming International Travellers

The Biden administration will drop COVID-19 international air testing from Sunday midnight.

i

The US stated on Friday, 10 June, that COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for international visitors arriving by air, marking a key step toward the slow easing of pandemic restrictions in the country. The move will go into effect for US-bound air travelers From midnight, 12 June.

The announcement was verified by White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz on Twitter, with US media reporting that the testing requirement would be lifted this weekend following intense pressure from the travel industry.

Earlier, before boarding their trip, all passengers had to produce confirmation of having recovered from the virus in the previous 90 days or a negative COVID-19 viral test taken shortly before travel.

According to Munoz, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has decided that the limitation, which the tourism sector had pushed against for months, is no longer essential "based on research and statistics." He further added that the CDC will reevaluate its decision, and if officials determine that it is necessary to reinstate it, such as because of a troubling new variant, they will do so.

Munoz wrote in his tweet that the work of President Joe Biden on vaccines and treatments was "critical" in lifting travel restrictions.

COVID in US

Last month, the United States passed the one million COVID death mark.

In early February 2020, America's first COVID-19 death was recorded on the West Coast.

Many mask regulations have been lifted, but the number of daily viral cases in the country has recently increased, owing mostly to new Omicron subvariants.

