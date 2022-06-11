In Big Move, US To Drop COVID Tests for Incoming International Travellers

The US stated on Friday, 10 June, that COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for international visitors arriving by air, marking a key step toward the slow easing of pandemic restrictions in the country. The move will go into effect for US-bound air travelers From midnight, 12 June.

The announcement was verified by White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz on Twitter, with US media reporting that the testing requirement would be lifted this weekend following intense pressure from the travel industry.

Earlier, before boarding their trip, all passengers had to produce confirmation of having recovered from the virus in the previous 90 days or a negative COVID-19 viral test taken shortly before travel.