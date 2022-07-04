'Absolutely Excessive': Clip Shows Ohio Cops Chase and Shoot Black Man 60 Times
The eight officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.
In the United States, on Sunday, 3 July, Ohio cops released footage of a chase of a Black man in Akron, which ended in him being shot dead.
The pursuing officers reportedly shot him more than 60 times, as there were as many gunshot wounds found on him.
According to the police, Jayland Walker, 25, opened fire first during the night-time traffic stop on 27 June, and the officers shot back in self-defence.
Mayor Daniel Horrigan, who asked Ohio residents to wait till the full inquiry was over, said that the video was "heartbreaking" and "hard to take in."
While Walker was not armed when he bolted away from his car, a pistol was found inside it, say the police.
Family Attorney Questions Police Strategy
State Attorney General Dave Yost promised a "complete, fair and expert investigation" by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Akron police are investigating separately whether its officers violated departmental rules.
The eight officers involved in the shooting, seven of whom are white and one of whom is black, have been put on paid administrative leave.
A lawyer for Walker's family, Bobby DiCello, said that the video showed the "absolutely excessive" way by which the police had chased Walker.
"The way the law required, indeed, the way we are all required, to look at this is through the eyes of a reasonable police officer as it’s happening. I ask you, as he’s running away, what is reasonable? To gun him down? No, that’s not reasonable," he added.
The eight officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, said Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett.
Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, described the way in which Walker was killed as "murder", "point-blank".
(With inputs from the BBC and the Washington Post.)
