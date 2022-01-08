George Floyd's 4-Year-Old Niece Shot, Condition Stable

The 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis' police officers sparked a nationwide racial justice movement, was shot at on New Year's Day in her home in Houston, Texas while she was sleeping, NBC reported.

The Houston Police Department has ordered an internal probe into its "delayed response" to an attack in which several shots were fired early morning on Saturday, 1 January.

Four adults and two children were in the house. One child, the niece of Floyd, was hit in the torso.

Arianna Delane was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and is currently stable.

Derrick Delane, her father, said, "She’s healing very fast."

"The last time I checked on her, she was breathing on her own. She was doing really great," he added.