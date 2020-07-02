‘Will Boost National Security’: US Backs  India’s Chinese App Ban

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has welcomed India’s move of banning 59 Chinese apps in the country, and was quoted by PTI saying “it will boost India’s sovereignty, integrity and national security.”

As per an NDTV report, Pompeo told reporters that ban on certain mobile apps “serves as an appendage of the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party) surveillance state.”

Some of the mobile applications that have been banned in India include big names like TikTok and ShareIt.

This happened amid India’s economic backlash against China following the 15 June clash in the Galwan valley which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.