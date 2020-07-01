TikTok CEO’s Message to Indian Employees Post App Ban By Govt

Mayer also has a message for the content creators in the country who are worried about the future of the app and also the content and followers that they have garnered over the past few years that the app has been in India.

“Our creator managers are actively engaging with our top creators to reassure them of our efforts and updates about the path forward,” Mayer mentioned in the letter.

Since many creators were under the impression that their data will be deleted from the app, this message from Mayer gives them some hope.