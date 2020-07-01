TikTok CEO’s Message to Indian Employees Post App Ban By Govt
TikTok CEO, Kevin Mayer, has written a letter to the company’s employees in India after the app was banned by the government citing privacy issues and a threat to national security.
TikTok is among the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned in India, a list which has names like ShareIT, CamScanner and UCBrowser among others.
“At TikTok, our efforts are guided by our commitment to democratising the internet. To a large extent, we believe we have been successful in this effort. Our platform has encountered an unfortunate challenge in India. However, we stay resolved and committed to our mission, and are working with stakeholders to address their concerns. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and places the highest importance on user privacy and integrity,” Mayer said in a company blog post.
‘A Message to Our Indian Employees’
“Our employees are our biggest strength, and their well-being is our topmost priority. We have also assured the more than 2,000 strong workforce that we will do everything in our power to restore the positive experiences and opportunities that they can be proud of.”
“We have been heartened and encouraged by your love and support for our platform, and promise to live up to the trust and faith you have showed in us. We look forward to continuing playing an active role in the mainframe of Digital India,” he added.
Kevin Mayer, who is the chief operations officer (COO) of ByteDance, the same company which owns TikTok and other video apps like Helo, has assured the company’s Indian contingent that the company will continue to have a presence in India.
Message for Content Creators
Mayer also has a message for the content creators in the country who are worried about the future of the app and also the content and followers that they have garnered over the past few years that the app has been in India.
“Our creator managers are actively engaging with our top creators to reassure them of our efforts and updates about the path forward,” Mayer mentioned in the letter.
Since many creators were under the impression that their data will be deleted from the app, this message from Mayer gives them some hope.
TikTok has been taken down from the Google PlayStore and the Apple app store after the India government sent them a notice to take the app down.
Telecom operators and internet service providers have also been asked to stop the exchange of data for banned apps like TikTok.
The app has a subscriber base of more than 200 million users in India and has amassed over 2 billion downloads on Google PlayStore.
