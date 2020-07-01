PM Decided to Quit Weibo After Decision on Chinese App Ban: Report

The prime minister had around 2,44,000 followers on Weibo.

On Monday, Ministry of Electronics and IT, in a statement, said it was "invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."

Apart from Weibo, popular apps such as TikTok, UC Browser, SHAREit, etc were among the banned apps.

The ministry did not name China in its statement but the decision came amid ongoing India-China face-off in Ladakh.

