‘US COVID-19 Tests More Than India, 9 Others Combined’: Trump

New York, the epicentre of the deadly COVID-19 in the US, has 2,42,000 cases and over 17,600 fatalities so far. It has registered a 50 percent decline in new cases over an eight-day period.

"That's a fantastic climb," Trump said. "That's a beautiful thing to see after going through the opposite."

According to Trump, countries like Italy and Spain, which were initially reluctant in closing their country, had to pay a huge price.

"We would've had millions of people die if we didn't do this,” he said, referring to the earlier projections of massive deaths if there were no social distancing measures and the country was not closed.

“Instead, it looks like we'll be at about a 60,000-mark, which is 40,000 less than the lowest number (1,00,000) thought of," he said. "It's similar to a flu."

The president listed out the steps being taken by his administration on a war footing to address the challenge posed by the pandemic. "We are doing a great job," he said.