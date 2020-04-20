COVID-19 Situation Serious in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore: MHA

“Violation of lockdown measures has been reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of COVID-19”, it said.

The central government has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to make on-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in these places and issue necessary directions to the four states - Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal - for redressal.

The teams will submit their reports to the central government in the larger interest of the general public, the ministry said.

“The IMCTs will focus on compliance and implementation of the lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of relief camps for labourers and poor people”, a home ministry spokesperson said.