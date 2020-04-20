UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Father Passes Away

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht passed away on Monday, 20 April.

“CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences,” State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi was quoted by ANI as saying.

He was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi, where he was admitted on 15 March.