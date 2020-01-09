US & Iran Step Back From the Brink, But Region Is Still on Edge

The U.S. and Iran stepped back from the brink of possible war on Wednesday as President Donald Trump signaled he would not retaliate militarily for Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. No one was harmed in the strikes, but U.S. forces in the region remained on high alert.

Speaking from the White House, Trump seemed intent on deescalating the crisis, which spiraled after he authorized the targeted killing last week of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani. Iran responded overnight with its most direct assault on America since the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, firing more than a dozen missiles at two installations in Iraq. The Pentagon said on Wednesday that it believed Iran fired with the intent to kill.

Even so, Trump's takeaway was that “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."