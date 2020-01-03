Iran’s Gen Soleimani, Killed in Airstrike, Was Planning Attack: US

The Pentagon said on Friday, 3 January, that the US military has killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump.
Seven people, including Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, were killed in an airstrike at the Baghdad international airport on Friday. Officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces.
- Qassem Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds force
- A total of seven people were killed in the airstrike launched at the orders of US President
- Oil prices have surged 4 percent following Soleimani’s killing
- The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias Popular Mobilisation Forces
US' "Act of Terrorism" Extremely Dangerous & Foolish: Iran Foreign Minister
Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, on the airstrike, said that the US' act of international terrorism, assassinating General Soleimani is extremely dangerous and foolish escalation. “US bears responsibility for all consequences of rogue adventurism,” he said.
Iran Guards Confirm Soleimani's Death in Read Out Statement
Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement read out on state television that the commander of its Quds Force Qasem Soleimani was killed by US forces in Baghdad on Friday.
Top Iran Body Calls for Urgent Meet, Iran Guards Ex-Head Vows Revenge
Top Iran security body has called for an urgent meeting after Soleimani’s 'martyrdom,' news agency AFP reported. Further, the former head of the Iran Guards has also vowed a 'revenge' on the United States.
US President Trump Tweets American Flag
In a rather cryptic post, US president Donald Trump, after the airstrikes, tweeted out a picture of the flag of United States of America.
Oil Prices Soar More Than 4 Percent After Iranian General Killed
Oil prices soared more than four percent on Friday following claims that the US had killed a top Iranian general, ratcheting up tensions between the foes and fuelling fears of a conflict in the crude-rich region.
Soleimani Was Planning to Attack US Diplomats: White House Issues Statement
The White House issued a statement after a US airstrike killed Iranian General Soleimani. In its statement, the White House said that at the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.
"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," it said.
Pentagon Says US Airstrike Killed Iranian General
After Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at the Baghdad international airport, the Pentagon confirmed that it was, on orders of the US President, that the killing of Iran's most senior commander Qassem Suleimani was executed, news agency AFP reported.
