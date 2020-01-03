Iran’s Gen Soleimani, Killed in Airstrike, Was Planning Attack: US

The Pentagon said on Friday, 3 January, that the US military has killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Seven people, including Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, were killed in an airstrike at the Baghdad international airport on Friday. Officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces.