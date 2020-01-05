Amid Uproar Over Soleimani’s Death, Iran Pulls Out of Nuclear Deal

In yet another sign of rising tensions and threats of retaliation over the deadly airstrike, the US-led military coalition in Iraq said it is putting the battle against IS on hold to focus on protecting its own troops and bases.

The string of developments capped a day of mass mourning over Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Friday, 3 January. Hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets in the cities of Ahvaz and Mashhad to walk alongside the casket of Soleimani, who was the architect of Iran's proxy wars across the Mideast and was blamed for the deaths of hundreds of Americans in suicide bombings and other attacks.

The US State Department had no immediate comment on Iran's announcement.

As for Iraq, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked before the vote the whether the US would comply with a troop-withdrawal request but would not answer directly.