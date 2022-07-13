Who Is Suella Braverman, Indian-Origin Tory Running for UK PM?
A hardcore conservative who believes that the British empire did good for India and a supporter of United Kingdom's controversial Rwanda plan for immigrants, NRI Suella Braverman is now gunning for the spot of the British Prime Minister.
After Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation, the list of possible candidates from the Conservative Party to replace him has been narrowed down to eight. While much has been written about the other contesting Indian-origin Tory, Rishi Sunak, relatively little is known about the Braverman.
So, who is she? What is her family background? And where does she stand politically?
Attorney general for England and Wales since 2020 and Fareham MP since 2015, Braverman was born in London in 1980 to parents of Indian origin.
Her Goan father immigrated to Britain from Kenya while her Tamil mother did the same from Mauritius.
Braverman studied law at Cambridge and then at the Panthéon-Sorbonne University in France .
First elected to the House of Commons in 2015, she is a member of the Triratna Buddhist community, and took her oath of office on the Dhammapada, one of the widely read Buddhist scriptures.
She was a very strong supporter of Brexit, and even campaigned for the UK to leave the European Union in 2016.
Two years later, she became the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union.
Braverman was appointed to her current post, Attorney general for England and Wales, in February 2020.
Before announcing her candidacy, she had called on Boris Johnson to resign. If elected for the top job, she promises to cut taxes, reduce government spending, deliver 'Brext opportunities,' and "get rid of all this woke rubbish."
In the first round of the contest that will decide the UK's next PM, the close of nominations saw the two Pakistani-origin-hopefuls – former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Office Minister Rehman Chisti – withdrew from the race after they failed to meet the 20-MP mark.
With a second ballot set to take place on Thursday, the field will be narrowed as candidates with the least votes get knocked out. There exists a provision for further ballots next week if the race to get to the final two candidates does not conclude by the end of this week.
The deadline to reduce the shortlist to solely two remaining candidate is 21 July.
