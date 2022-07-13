Who Is Suella Braverman, Indian-Origin Tory Running for UK PM?

A hardcore conservative who believes that the British empire did good for India and a supporter of United Kingdom's controversial Rwanda plan for immigrants, NRI Suella Braverman is now gunning for the spot of the British Prime Minister.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation, the list of possible candidates from the Conservative Party to replace him has been narrowed down to eight. While much has been written about the other contesting Indian-origin Tory, Rishi Sunak, relatively little is known about the Braverman.

So, who is she? What is her family background? And where does she stand politically?