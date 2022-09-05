New UK PM To Be Appointed Today, Truss Expected To Prevail Over Sunak

It all started with the resignation of Boris Johnson, and eight candidates nominated themselves to replace him as the leader of the Conservative Party and British prime minister.

Apart from Sunak and Truss, the other six were:

Penny Mordaunt

Kemi Badenoch

Tom Tugendhat

Nadhim Zahawi

Sajid Javid

Suella Braverman

After these six got eliminated, Truss and Sunak engaged in multiple debates to discuss their policies, especially on how they plan to tackle taxes and the cost-of-living crisis.

With respect to taxes, the foreign secretary has promised a £30 billion tax cut from her first day as PM, has promised to cancel the planned six percent rise in corporation tax and reverse the National Insurance hike which came into force in April.

Sunak, on the other hand, has starkly warned against hasty tax cuts and even claimed that he is the best choice to defeat the Labor Party's Keir Starmer in the 2024 elections. He has pledged to focus on bringing inflation under control and only cut taxes once that happens, presenting his position as "common-sense Thatcherism."