New UK PM To Be Appointed Today, Truss Expected To Prevail Over Sunak
Sunak has previously indicated that he would not serve in a government led by Truss.
The new prime minister of the United Kingdom shall be elected on Monday 5 September, at 12.30 British Standard Time (17.00 IST).
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are the two contenders to succeed Boris Johnson for the leadership role of the Conservative Party and the prime ministerial post.
Truss is expected to win the contest, with the Indian-origin Sunak trailing behind in the all the recent polls that have been held among the 1,60,000 fee-paying members of the Conservative Party (who are eligible to vote). Voting closed on 2 September.
One of the recent surveys conducted by ConservativeHome, the results of which were published on 17 August, revealed that the Foreign Secretary is 32 points ahead of the former Chancellor. According to the survey, Truss commanded the support of around 60 percent of the Tories, while the Sunak stood at 28 percent. Around 9 percent were undecided.
Sunak has previously indicated that he would not serve in a government led by Truss. "One thing I have reflected on quite a bit being in government, in cabinet the last few years – you really need to agree with the big things," he had said during an interview to BBC Radio 2.
How Did We Get Here?
It all started with the resignation of Boris Johnson, and eight candidates nominated themselves to replace him as the leader of the Conservative Party and British prime minister.
Apart from Sunak and Truss, the other six were:
Penny Mordaunt
Kemi Badenoch
Tom Tugendhat
Nadhim Zahawi
Sajid Javid
Suella Braverman
After these six got eliminated, Truss and Sunak engaged in multiple debates to discuss their policies, especially on how they plan to tackle taxes and the cost-of-living crisis.
With respect to taxes, the foreign secretary has promised a £30 billion tax cut from her first day as PM, has promised to cancel the planned six percent rise in corporation tax and reverse the National Insurance hike which came into force in April.
Sunak, on the other hand, has starkly warned against hasty tax cuts and even claimed that he is the best choice to defeat the Labor Party's Keir Starmer in the 2024 elections. He has pledged to focus on bringing inflation under control and only cut taxes once that happens, presenting his position as "common-sense Thatcherism."
