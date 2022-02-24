Ukraine: 7 Dead in Shelling; Explosions & Air Sirens Amid Russia's Military Op

With air raid sirens going off in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday, 24 February, hundreds of citizens rushed out of the city, while others took shelter in underground metro stations and basements against shelling, as reports of explosions and casualties surfaced in the aftermath of Russia's "military operation" in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Martial Law has been declared in the country, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirming that military bases around the country had come under attack.

Ukraine officials said that at least seven people were killed, and nine wounded by Russian shelling, Reuters reported.